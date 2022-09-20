Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. 116,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

