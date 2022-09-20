Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VMC traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. 9,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,152. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

