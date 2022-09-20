Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.79.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
