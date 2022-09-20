Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

