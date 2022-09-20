WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.02

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 48416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

