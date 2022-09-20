Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.98. 93,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,412,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

