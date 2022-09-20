Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIZZ. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 62.50 ($0.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,046 ($24.72). The stock had a trading volume of 648,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,604. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.