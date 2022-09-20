XMON Achieves Market Cap of $31.24 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $20,895.04 or 1.10033048 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

