XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 7.3%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 511,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,089,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.12.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
