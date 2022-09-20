Yieldly (YLDY) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Yieldly has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $12,053.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

