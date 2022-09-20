Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 691,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research raised Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Price Performance

Youdao stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 67,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,186. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

