Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 4.5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 3,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 685,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

