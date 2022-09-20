ZClassic Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $262,636.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00286476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00111291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00071734 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

