Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.35 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $420.06 million and approximately $43.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,606,000,310 coins and its circulating supply is 13,314,533,157 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
