ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Achieves $21.74 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $4,351.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00126953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00877535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

