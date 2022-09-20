Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE ZVO opened at $0.20 on Friday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Get Zovio alerts:

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.