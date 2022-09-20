ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $17,000.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s launch date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

