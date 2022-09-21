10,994 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

