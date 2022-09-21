176,268 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 176,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 11,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

