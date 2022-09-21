19,912 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000,000.

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 126,243 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24.

