1irstGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,821.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.66 million and $8,821.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for $70.02 or 0.00362871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065191 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

