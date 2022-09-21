24,680 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

ALK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

