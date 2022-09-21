266,246 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Toast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillman Co. owned 0.05% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 37.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 30.2% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,412,709 shares of company stock worth $52,264,823 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 134,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,965. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

