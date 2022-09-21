28,851 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 47,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,004,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

