2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.52

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 17861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

2U Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

