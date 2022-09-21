3,489 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 559,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $261.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

