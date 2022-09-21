354,025 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,557,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.11. 9,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

