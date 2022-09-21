3,645 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

