4,847 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.