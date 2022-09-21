52,511 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Purchased by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

SDS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 147,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,223,651. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

