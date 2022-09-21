6,047 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.
NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 256,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
