646 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.