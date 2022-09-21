6,500 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.
Shell Price Performance
Shell Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
