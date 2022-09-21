AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIR opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

