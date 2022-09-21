AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.