AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. Analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

