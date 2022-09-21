ACG Wealth Acquires 2,652 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 183,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 405,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 499,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cisco Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 654,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 148,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,524. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

