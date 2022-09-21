ACG Wealth Acquires 346 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

DGX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.60. 2,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

