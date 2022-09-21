ACG Wealth Acquires 427 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,917 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,744,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

