ACG Wealth Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after acquiring an additional 936,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,225,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CALF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 367,821 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.