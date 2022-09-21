ACG Wealth Buys 63 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.81. 11,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.