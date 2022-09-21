ACG Wealth Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.68. The stock had a trading volume of 809,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

