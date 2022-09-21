ACG Wealth Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24,565.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 117,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 17,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

