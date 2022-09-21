ACG Wealth Has $5.76 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

FedEx stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

