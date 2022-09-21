ACG Wealth Sells 197 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,648. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

