Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87,765.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Achain has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $87,765.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

