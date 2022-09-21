Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 12,868 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,642. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.