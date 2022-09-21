Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 50,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

