Addenda Capital Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

