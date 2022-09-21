ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.93 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.