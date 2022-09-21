ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.93 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
