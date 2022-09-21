Ade LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ade LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.65. 10,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

